Motivated Bangladesh take on Bhutan in second match tomorrow

After the first match win, Bangladesh national football team is looking forward to wrap up the series as they face host Bhutan in the final match of two-match FIFA Int’l Friendly Football scheduled to be held tomorrow (Sunday) at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan.

The match kicks off at 6pm.

Bangladesh finally returned to the winning streak in international football with a solitary goal victory against host Bhutan in the first match, courtesy of the lone goal by promising forward Sheikh Morsalin.

Despite playing high altitude in the first match at Changlimithang Stadium, the boys in red and green were prowess taking sixth minute lead and they maintained it till last whistle.

Bangladesh national football team’s head coach Javier Cabrera must be expecting the same performance from his boys in the second match against Bhutan.

Speaking through a video message, captain Jamal Bhuyan sought everyone’s prayers for the team to earn three more points.

He said fifty percent task has already been compl

eted by winning the first match and we want to complete the remaining fifty percent by winning the second match.

Assistant coach Hasan Al Mamun informed that forward Rakib would miss the second match due to injury problem.

He said Rakib’s injury is not too serious and he hoped that Rakib would be back to field soon.

The Bhutanese players, on the other hand, failed to impress their crowds in the first game as they failed to take their home ground advantage. The hosts have no alternative option but to win the second match against Bangladesh to save the series.

In recent form, Bhutan however has fared better, winning two of its last six matches, including victories against Hong Kong (2-0) and Macau (1-0).

Bangladesh squad – Mitul Marma, Sujon Hossain and Pappu Hossain (goal keeper), Topu Barman, Biswanath Ghosh, Saad Uddin, Mehedi Hasan, Rahmat Mia, Isa Faysal, Shakil Hossain and Shakil Ahad Topu (defender), Sohel Rana, Md Ridoy, Jamal Bhuyan, Md Sohel Rana, Mirajul Islam, Chandan Roy and Mojibur Rahman Jon

y (midfielder), Rakib Hossain, Sheikh Morsalin, Faysal Ahmed Fahim, Shahriar Emon and Rabby Hossain Rahul (forward).

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha