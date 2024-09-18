Muhammad Abdullah made journalist welfare trust MD

The interim government has appointed journalist leader and former BFUJ president Muhammad Abdullah as managing director (MD) of the Bangladesh Journalist Welfare Trust (BJWT).

The Ministry of Public Administration issued an official notice in this regard today.

As per the conditions of his appointment, he is required to sever ties with any other institutions or organisations. The other terms and conditions of his appointments will be determined by the approved contract agreements.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha