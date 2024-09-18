nepalnewsgazette

Nepal News Gazette

Thu. Sep 19th, 2024
General

Muhammad Abdullah made journalist welfare trust MD

The interim government has appointed journalist leader and former BFUJ president Muhammad Abdullah as managing director (MD) of the Bangladesh Journalist Welfare Trust (BJWT).

The Ministry of Public Administration issued an official notice in this regard today.

As per the conditions of his appointment, he is required to sever ties with any other institutions or organisations. The other terms and conditions of his appointments will be determined by the approved contract agreements.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha

Related Post

General

Tigers out to grab maiden Test victory against India

Sep 18, 2024
General

ADB delegation meets Planning Adviser

Sep 18, 2024
General

No need to broadcast BTV’s news bulletin on private channels: Nahid

Sep 18, 2024