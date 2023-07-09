General

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested an accused of a murder case from Manikdi area under cantonment police station of the city last night (Saturday).

Arrested Md. Msud, 48, son of Md. Sobahan of Kaliganj in Gazipur district, is a fugitive accused in a murder case filed under Section 302/34 of the Penal Code with Kaliganj police station in Gazipur in 2005.

Senior Assistant Director (Media) of RAB-1 Md. Parvej Rana told the BSS that acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB-1 conducted a drive in Manikdi area under cantonment police station at 10pm on Saturday night and arrested Masud.

RAB said that necessary legal action is under process against the arrested accused.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha