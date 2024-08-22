Murder case filed against two ex-MPs, 160 others in Habiganj

A murder case has been filed here today against 160 people, including former member of parliament (MPs) Advocate Moiz Uddin Sharif Ruhel and Advocate Abdul Majeed Khan for killing nine people during the anti-discrimination student movement in Baniachong upazila of the district.

The victim’s father Chanu Mia, of Jatrapasha village of Baniachong upazila filed the murder case as the plaintiff at the Baniachong police station this afternoon. Chanu Mia’s son Hasan Mia, 12, was killed in the movement.

The other deceased are – Ashraful Islam, 17, son of Ah Noor of Maijher Mohalla village of Baniachong, Mojakkir Mia, 45, son of Shamsher Mia of Paragaon village, Nayan Mia,18, son of late Ali Gosen of Kamalkhani village, Tofazzbal Mia ,18, son of Ah Rauf of Jatukarnapara village, Sadiqur,30, son of Dhalai Mia of Purvagar village, Akinur Mia, 35, son of Tahir Mia of Bari village in Kamal Khani Bandar, Anas Mia,18, son of Abul Hossain of Khandkar area, Sohail Akhanji son of late Mosahid Mia of Sagar Dighi East Bank are

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Baniachong Police Station Delwar Hossain confirmed the matter.

Apart from this, the accused in case also included 250 more unidentified persons including leaders, activists, public representatives of the district, upazila Awami League and other organizations.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha