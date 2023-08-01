General

Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif today said the murder of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with his family members was one of the brutal events in the world.

"The killers of Bangabandhu wanted to make AL a leaderless party," he said while speaking at a discussion and doa mahfil organised by Bangladesh Krishak League at Krishibid Institution here.

Hanif said AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana survived as they were abroad during that time.

Returning to Bangladesh on May 17 in 1981, AL President Sheikh Hasina started working to establish the rights of people and rule of law in the country.

"Anti-liberation forces are conspiring against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as they do not want the progress of the country . . . they want to pull back the country but Bangabandhu's successor won't bow down to any evil force," Hanif said.

"We won't allow anyone to hatch any conspiracy and we will remain alert against BNP's any kind of plot," Hanif added.

Krishak League President agriculturist Samir Chanda presided over the meeting while AL Presidium Members - Mosharraf Hossain, Matia Chowdhury and Dr Abdur Razzaque, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, among others, spoke in the meeting. Krishak League General Secretary Advocate Umme Kulsum Smrity moderated the event.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha