Muslims across the country celebrate Muharram festival today



The Muslims across the country are celebrating the Muharram festival with gaiety and fervor today. In recent years, Hindus too have been joining their Muslim brethren in the celebrations in many places.

The second holiest month in the Hijri calendar, Muharram marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year. Referred as the ‘Sacred month of Allah’ by Prophet Muhammad, ‘Muharram’ marks the celebration of the first month in the Islamic calendar. It is regarded as one of the most pious and auspicious months in the year, by the Muslims.

The word ‘Muharram’ means forbidden and it is one of the four sacred months mentioned by Allah when warfare is forbidden.

Ashura, the 10th day in this month, honours the passing of the third Shia Imam and grandson of Muhammad, Husayn Ibn Ali. On 10 Muharram, Husayn was killed at the Battle of Karbala by the army of Umayyad caliph Yazid ibn Muawiya in 680 CE.

Shia Muslims, on the 10th day of this month, observed as the Ashura, mourn the death of Hussein Ibn Ali. It became a symbo

l of sacrificing oneself for the greater good. Imam Hussein’s martyrdom is seen as a symbol of resistance against injustice and oppression hence, on this day, Shia Muslims participate in mourning processions, listen to sermons and reflect on the sacrifice and courage of Imam Hussein and his companions.

The day is marked with fasting and special prayers in mosques.

In Birgunj, the Muslim community marked the occasion observing the allied rituals with devotion.

Deputy-secretary of Nepal Muslim Society Association, Ali Ashghar Ansari said that the Muslims in Parsa including Birgunj celebrated Muharram by displaying various arts and cultural performances. “The youths performed various artistic and cultural shows including stick performances and flags and banners displaying Muslim culture in various places of Birgunj this morning,” he said.

Muharram is celebrated for 10 days in the first month of the start of the Islamic New Year. Although it is a 10-day festival, Muharram is mainly observed on the last fo

ur days. On the last day, the Muslims dispose of the Tazia, which they have kept at their home by making offerings and performing the related rites, at the Karbala amidst religious processions.

The Tazia is a replica of the mausoleum of Imam Hussain, and are made in numerous forms and sizes. The Muslim community members accompany the tazia in a procession with drums and chanting Ya Hussain.

People show their creativity while making the tazia, using colourful papers, flowers, lightings, and mirrors. Apart from tazia and drums, animals like camels, elephants, and horses also join the procession.

Similarly, Muharram was also observed in Rupandehi. Not only Muslims, even the Hindus prepared the Tazia with the performance of the related rituals.

Pachu Thakur of local Bhairahawa village said that he has deep reverence to this festival. It is said the Tazia are made in the hope that one’s wishes wil

l be fulfilled or once when the wishes have been fulfilled.

Tazias are made and decorated with the participation of both Muslims and Hindus in Khajahana, Bhaiyatol, Kathautia, Udayapur among other places in Bhairahawa. Muharram is also celebrated in grand manner in Dhakdhai, Mrchawar and other places outside Bhairahawa.

Likewise, the festival was observed in Nepalgunj of Banke district in grand manner. The Muslim settlements in the city are dotted with splendid tazias.

Source: National News Agency Nepal