NA Chairperson meets Australian counterpart Lines, Speaker Dick

National Assembly (NA) Chairperson Ganesh Prasad Timilsina today held a meeting with Sue Lines, President of the Senate; and Milton Dick, Speaker of the House of President of Australia together. In the meeting held at the Parliament House, they expressed their pleasure over the happily subsisting bilateral relations as well as growing exchanges of high-level visits between Nepal and Australia, according to Embassy of Nepal in Canberra of Australia. On the occasion, Speaker Dick recalled his recent visit to Nepal and underlined the importance of such high-level visits to further consolidate bilateral relations between the two countries. During the meeting, they exchanged their experience and views on parliamentary functions and systems in federal set-up both in Australia and Nepal. The NA Chairperson was accompanied by Nepal's ambassador to Australia, Kailash Raj Pokharel, during the meeting. The NA Chair has been on the official visit to Australia, beginning on November 27. Earlier, he met with Ben Fran klin, President of Legislative Council; and Greg Piper MP, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of ACT parliament on November 28 and 29 respectively. He is also scheduled to visit the Parliament of Victoria and meet Maree Edwards, Speaker of the Legislature Assembly of the Parliament of Victoria on December 1. The other delegation members include the Chairperson of the National Muslim Commission, three speakers and four deputy-speakers from seven provinces, a member from the National Inclusion Commission and officials from the Federal Parliament. Source: National News Agency Nepal