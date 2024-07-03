NA continues deliberations on Appropriation Bill



Kathmandu: The National Assembly (NA) continued deliberations on the Appropriation Bill-2081 BS on Wednesday.

Today’s session of the upper house focused on the discussions about the expenditures concerning various ministries such as labour, employment and social security; education, science, and technology; law, justice, and parliamentary affairs; home and communications and information technology. The spending proposed for the Office of the President, Office of the Vice President, Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, and the National Planning Commission in the upcoming fiscal year was also discussed during the session.

At the end of the session, NA Chair Narayan Prasad Dahal said in the next meeting scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday, the concerned ministers will respond to the lawmakers’ concerns regarding the ministries of forest and environment; women, children, and senior citizens; youth and sports; industry, commerce and supplies; urban development; physical infrastructure and transpor

t; federal affairs and general administration; health and population; communications and information technology; culture, tourism and civil aviation, and the foreign affairs.

Tomorrow’s meeting has been scheduled to take place at 12:15 pm.

Source: National News Agency RSS