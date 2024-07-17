NA endorses three bills



The National Assembly (NA) has passed and returned three bills to the House of Representatives (HoR).

Earlier, clause-wise discussions were held in the House on ‘Financial Bill 2081’, ‘Bill to Raise National Debt, 2081’ and ‘Debt and Securities Bill, 2081’.

The upper House unanimously passed the proposal tabled by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bsishnu Prasad Poudel seeking endorsement of the bills after deliberations.

In the meeting, NA Chair Narayan Prasad Dahal informed that all the three bills have been sent back to the HoR for discussion.

Earlier in the meeting, Chair Dahal read out letters related to the certification of the bill, designated responsibility of the council of ministers member, functioning of the council of ministers, appointment to the post of prime minister and the formation of the council of ministers.

The next meeting of the National Assembly will be held at 1:15 pm on July 19 (Friday).

Source: National News Agency RSS