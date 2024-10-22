NA special team conducts search after bomb threat on Vistara Aircraft



The Nepal Army (NA) is conducting thorough search at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) following rumour of bomb placement on the aircraft of India’s Air Service Company, Vistara Air.

The NA’s bomb disposal team has continued its search following the bomb threat on the Vistara Airlines flight that was landed at TIA in Kathmandu from New Delhi this afternoon.

According to NA spokesperson Gaurav Kumar KC, a special team of the NA was carrying out search following rumour that a bomb was planted on the aircraft.

He shared that the passengers were being searched safely and no such object has been found so far.

The investigation was being carried out on the basis of information received from Delhi that a bomb was placed on the plane with Vistara’s flight number ‘UK 155’.

Information Officer at Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), Gyanendra Bhul said that the Vistara aircraft was being searched following bomb rumour and no suspicious object had been detected so far.

According to him, the hand bagga

ge of the aircraft passengers was screened. Luggage and cargo will be checked.

He further said flights take-off and landing at TIA have not been affected anymore due to the search and detection. “Flights at the Airport are operating smoothly and no other aircrafts have been allowed to park near the Vistara aircraft”, he informed.

Source: National News Agency Nepal