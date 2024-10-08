Nahid urges all to remain alert against propaganda



Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Adviser Md Nahid Islam today called upon all to remain alert as propaganda is being spread in different international media, including social platform, about the mass-uprising and the present interim government.

‘This propaganda is planned in a bid to make the entire uprising controversial. So, everyone has to be vigilant about it,’ he said.

Nahid Islam, also the Adviser of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, made the call when a delegation, led by UNESCO Representative to Bangladesh Dr. Susan Vize, met him at the Posts and Telecommunications Division, said a ministry press release here.

At the meeting, Susan Vize said they are interested in working jointly with Bangladesh on artificial intelligence (AI). She sought the adviser’s consent to continue the AI Research Program (AI RAM) project.

The adviser said AI is very important for Bangladesh and essential to keep pace with the times.

He said that the ICT division would provide full cooperation

to keep running the AI RAM project.

Nahid Islam said that several journalists were injured in the July uprising and they will be compensated.

Besides, a section of journalists worked as collaborators of the fascist government and the country’s people are suing them getting offended and in various places, many are being arrested in that case, he observed.

He, however, said that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had formed a committee to ensure everyone’s legal rights and they would get legal assistance.

Information and Communication Officer Noore Jannat Prama and Head of Communications Department Nusrat Amin also spoke at the meeting.

UNESCO Policy Analyst Afzal Hossain Sarwar, A2I Program Project Director Mamunur Rashid Bhuiyan, UNDP Bangladesh Senior Governance Specialist Sheela Tasnim Haque were present.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha