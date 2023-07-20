General

Lawmaker Bamdev Gautam has said that the Nepali Army should be taken as a weak agency. One should not make statements randomly about the Army, he said recalling the help and contribution of the institution when the country and people are in need. He was speaking at a special time of today's meeting of the National Assembly. "The Nepali Army is the power of the state. The Army should not be insulted this way as they are always ready to sacrifice their lives during any crisis in the country, be it from safeguarding national sovereignty and the border," he said.

He was referring to the statement 'Reducing the number of Army personnel, and utilising the money saved in the development of the country' raised in the House. He stressed the need for staying away from any activities that would weaken the Army.

Lawmaker Ganga Kumari Belbase demanded the conclusion of the process to address demands of the victims of loan sharking while thanking the government for confiscating around 100 kg gold biscuits being smuggled.

She also drew the attention of the government to resolve the problems of Nepali migrant workers receiving tortures at the hands of their employers in Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos through a diplomatic channel.

Saying that the farmers in Chitwan district have faced the problems of lack of the market for their bananas and a halt in insurance in banana farming, Dil Kumari Rawal Thapa urged the line ministry to resolve the problems. She drew the attention of the government to provide fertilisers on time.

Call to empower the freed Kamaiyas

Speaking in special time in the National Assembly meeting, lawmaker Hariram Chaudhary said although more than 30,000 families have been liberated from the Kamaiya system, a kind of bonded labour system that has been abolished now, these families have not been liberated in the real sense of the term.

He said many of the freed Kamaiyas are still working at the homes of their previous landlords and working in inhumane condition as the government failed to come up with decent rehabilitation programmes.

He called attention of the government, saying the freed Kamaiyas have not got employment and are facing discrimination in education and health services. He demanded that the government address these problems.

Bhairab Sundar Shrestha said that the dispute in the Nepal Red Cross Society, a volunteer organisation, has tarnished the country's reputation in the international community. He said the office-bearers of the Red Cross should not be appointed on party quota basis.

Ramesh Jung Rayamajhi drew the government's attention to resolve the problem seen in the cooperative sectors due to which the depositors are being cheated and losing their homes and properties.

He called on the government to search for the money misappropriated by the cooperatives promoters and managers and seizing their property.

Rayamajhi also urged the government to take action against all those involved in the smuggling in of 100 kilos of gold from Tribhuvan International Airport.

Rajendra Laxmi Gaire spoke of the need of regulating the social sites as these were being used to foment hate speech and as tools of spreading fake news, which was disturbing social harmony.

Mohammad Khalid expressed his ire at the Department of Immigration turning back from the airport many youths going for abroad employment although they were carrying the permits and legal documents with them.

Tula Prasad Bishwakarma expressed objections to the ongoing debate on decreasing the numerical strength of the Nepali Army which is under a republican government. He also strongly called for checking the mistreatment against the members of the Dalit community in many parts of the country.

Likewise, speaking in the zero hour of the meeting, lawmakers Ganga Kumari Belbase, Gopal Bhattarai, Jaga Prasad Sharma, Taraman Swanr, Tulasa Kumari Dahal, Mrigendra Kumar Singh Yadav, Bimala Ghimire, Sarada Devi Sharma and Sumitra BC voiced their concern on a host of issues affecting the daily lives of the general public and matters of public concern.

Source: National News Agency Nepal