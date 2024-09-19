National Day Concert’ at Durbarmarg



Kathmandu: On the occasion of Constitution Day, a ‘National Day Concert’ has been organized at the Durbar Marg in Kathmandu today.

The event started with an orchestra performance by musical bands from the Nepal Police, Nepal Army and Armed Police Force. After that, 32 artists have given performance reflecting the representation of all the seven provinces.

According to the organizers, the programme will last for four hours and is organized by the National Day Council formed by 151 people who have contributed to the society.

Kutumb band and other artists including Anand Karki, Kunti Moktan, Devika Bandana, Sugam Pokharel, Deepak Limbu, Pramod Kharel, Suwani Moktan, Swapna Suman are performing in the event.

Prime Minister KP Oli is also scheduled to participate in the concert this evening. A total of 16 songs inspired by national sentiments are scheduled to be presented in the programme.

Superintendent of Police Nawaraj Adhikari informed that more than five thousand security personnel of Nepal Police and

Armed Police have been mobilized for the security of the ‘National Day Concert’ being held on the street in front of the former Royal Palace, Narayanhiti.

Vehicles passing through the area have been diverted until eight o’clock tonight, while Kathmandu Valley Traffic Police has assigned parking at various parking spots.

Source: National News Agency Nepal