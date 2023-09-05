General

National Disability Development Foundation Bill, 2023 was placed in the Jatiya Sangsad here today aiming to bring people with disability into the mainstream of the society and accommodate them with the latest development works of the country.

Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed placed the bill in the House with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

While placing the bill, the minister said the enactment of the bill will help to ensure the rights and safety of the differently-abled people.

For the welfare of the differently-abled people, National disability development foundation was formed under 'the Societies Registration Act, 1860' and it is necessary to bring the entity under a legal framework and that's why enactment of a law is essential, the minister added.

The social welfare minister urged the house to send the bill to the concerned parliamentary standing committee for providing report within three days.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha