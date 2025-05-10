National Identity Card Distribution Drive Commences in Mustang District



Lomanthang: A two-day national identity card distribution began in Lo-Manthang rural municipality and Lo-Ghekar Damodarkunda in Mustang district yesterday.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the District Administration Office in Mustang provided 325 local residents with the card at Charang of Lo-Ghekar Damodarkunda rural municipality on the first day, as stated by Bishnu Prasad Bhusal, Chief District Officer (CDO).





The target is to distribute the identity card to an additional 668 local residents of Lo-Manthang rural municipality by today itself, added CDO Bhusal. The distribution drive is underway in areas bordering China, with the presence of local people’s representatives.





Four civil employees have been deployed for the distribution of the identity card, which features bearers’ personal details of three generations, a unique identification number, and 10-finger biometrics, among other features. The card was provided to recipients who had previously registered their names by reaching Jomsom in Mustang district, according to Lopsang Chomphel Bista, Chairperson of Lo-Ghekar Damodarkunda rural municipality.





Local residents expressed satisfaction at receiving the card at their doorsteps, which exempted them from the hassle and financial burden of traveling to Jomsom. It was the first time the national identity card was distributed in the district, which is witnessing significant participation from the recipients.





Dhinduk Thakuri, Chairperson of Lo-Ghekar Damodarkunda Ward No 1, mentioned that the local administration implemented the distribution drive with the beneficiaries’ convenience in mind. Since the government made the national identity card mandatory to avail state entitlements, including social security allowance and opening bank accounts, there has been an increase in the trend to register names to secure the card among the local residents in the district.

