Natural Resource and Fiscal Commission Presents Report to Gandaki Province Chief



Gandaki Province: The National Natural Resource and Fiscal Commission has presented its sixth annual report to the Chief of Gandaki Province. A team led by the commission’s acting chairman Juddha Bahadur Gurung presented the report today to Province Chief Dilli Raj Bhatt.





According to National News Agency Nepal, under Article 294 (3) of the Constitution of Nepal, Gurung handed over the report to Bhatt. While receiving the report, Province Chief Bhatt mentioned that although Nepal has sufficient natural resources in a small area, the lack of proper policies and plans regarding their utilization has resulted in the inability to consume and benefit from them.





Bhatt stated, ‘The national natural resources and fiscal commission implementing financial federalism in the country is also the backbone for economic aspects. The commission is actually an assembly of intellectuals, former administrators, economists, and individuals with good experience in finance, as well as experts who have knowledge on how to utilize natural resources.’





Provincial Chief Bhatt emphasized the need for the commission’s officials, who have a six-year term, to fulfill their responsibilities without getting entangled in any pressure, influence, or political obstacles. ‘While reviewing the reports from all commissions and studying them, I have found issues and weaknesses highlighted. It seems to me that there should be efforts for improvement and pressure on stakeholders; is that not the case?’ he said.





Acting Chair Gurung of the commission mentioned that for the fiscal year 2081/082, recommendations have been made to provide the Gandaki provincial government with Rs seven billion and 630 million and local governments within the province with eight billion and 990 million as fiscal equalization grants, and the Government of Nepal has allocated the budget accordingly.

