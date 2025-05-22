Contact Us
Nature-Based Solutions Highlighted at International Bamboo and Rattan Meeting


Beijing: Minister for Forest and Environment, Ain Bahadur Shahi Thakuri, emphasized the importance of nature-based solutions for sustainable conservation during the 13th council meeting of the International Bamboo and Rattan Organization (INBAR) in Beijing, China. Minister Shahi presided over the council meeting, highlighting the transformative potential of bamboo, cane, and rattan in addressing green economy challenges, reducing climate change impacts, and fostering sustainable biodiversity.



According to National News Agency Nepal, the Minister stressed the importance of knowledge and expertise exchange among member countries to ensure global sustainable practices. He expressed gratitude to the Chinese government, member states, and the INBAR secretariat for their contributions.



During the meeting, Minister Shahi also welcomed Uruguay and the Dominican Republic as new members of the organization. Nepali Ambassador to China, Krishna Prasad Oli, discussed the significance of various bamboo and cane species found in Nepal, underscoring their potential in sustainable development efforts.

