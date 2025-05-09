Nature Safari at Chitwan National Park Offers Thrilling Close Encounters with Rhinos and Tigers



Chitwan: Kabita Uprety was in awe with the close view of the wild animals, including royal Bengal tiger and one-horned rhinos in her recent jungle safari in the Chitwan National Park (CNP). Uprety, Deputy Mayor of Khairahani Municipality in Chitwan, was accompanied by her colleagues and CNP staffers, who savored the sight of various animals roaming freely in the grasslands of the Park that is home to the second-largest population of one-horned rhinos in the world and suitable habitat for the royal Bengal tigers.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Uprety expressed her delight and informed that with her 31 team members, she was elated beyond words to catch a glimpse of exotic wild animals such as one-horned rhinos, majestic big cats, and bears among others in a systematic and safe manner, thanks to the vegetation and habitats well maintained by the CNP. “We saw 8 one-horned rhinos grazing in single grassland during the safari. We also got to see tigers, bears, lion and cobra among others,” she informed.





The Park, enlisted in the World Heritage Site, houses more than 50 mammal species, over 525 birds, and 55 amphibians and reptiles. Som Tamang, one among the 32 safari jeep drivers, mentioned that he was lucky to see at least a tiger in a day during his duty. “Visitors can watch over 30 rhinos while returning from the Tiger Tops inside the CNP.”





Visitors can usually behold the best view of as many as wild animals inside the Park during the morning while the wild animals often retreat at noon, Tamang described. Rhinos running amok in the Park and the adjacent community forests are a common sight during this season deemed appropriate for jungle safari, added Deependra Khatiwada, Chairperson of a cooperative that manages elephants for the safari.





The nature enthusiasts also opt for elephant rides for safari which further adds to the fun, he said, suggesting those willing to watch tigers and rhinos in the park should go for it within a week. Otherwise, he warned, the favorable window for the same will be closed. Proper management of grasslands, ponds, and wetlands in and outside the Park are also attributed for the unhindered view of the wild animals, said Shanta Bahadur Magar, Assistant Conservation Officer at the CNP.





Animals of shy nature such as tigers, pangolins, and four-horned antelopes unabatedly come out of their hides for food and water in the rich vegetation of the Park, he explained.

