Naubise-Nagdhunga road section to remaining closed tonight and tomorrow night



The Naubise-Nagadhunga road section will be closed today and tomorrow night. Due to the construction of the bridge over the Naubise River along the Highway two-way traffic will be closed today and tomorrow from 10:00 PM to 3:00 AM.

Ishwar Bahadur Rijal, Senior Division Engineer of Nagdhunga-Muglin Road Project (Eastern Section) said that the work will be stopped for five hours during the night.

‘The RCC beam (precast bridge girder) of the bridge is built on the ground outside the bridge. It will have to be lifted by a crane and placed on the pillar on both sides of the bridge”, Engineer Rijal said.

Makendra Kumar Mishra, Deputy Superintendent of Police, District Police Office, Dhading informed that the work will be done at the time when there is no traffic (night time) as the traffic will obstructed when the heavy equipment is being used.

According to Mishra, vehicles other than ambulances and vehicles used by security agencies will be completely stopped.

Source: National News Agency RSS