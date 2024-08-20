NBR seeks bank account details of Sheikh Selim, family

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has sought
information on the bank accounts of Awami League (AL) Presidium Member and
former Member of Parliament (MP) Sheikh Selim.
The revenue board also sought information on the bank accounts of Sheikh
Fazle Fahim, former FBCCI president and son of Sheikh Selim.
The Tax Zone-15 under the NBR has issued a letter in this regard to all the
banks, financial institutions, National Savings Directorate and the
Bangladesh Post Office under the Section 200 of the Income Tax Act 2023.
In the letter, information on the banks accounts and credit cards of Sheikh
Selim, his father, mother, son, daughter, brother, in their joint name or of
business enterprises being run under their ownership.
Sheikh Selim is a taxpayer under the Tax Zone-15.
The move has been taken as part of the revenue board’s regular initiative to
prevent tax evasion.
Earlier, the Tax Zone-15 issued such letter seeking information on the bank
accounts of businessman S Alam and his family members.
S
ource: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha