NBR seeks bank account details of Sheikh Selim, family

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has sought

information on the bank accounts of Awami League (AL) Presidium Member and

former Member of Parliament (MP) Sheikh Selim.

The revenue board also sought information on the bank accounts of Sheikh

Fazle Fahim, former FBCCI president and son of Sheikh Selim.

The Tax Zone-15 under the NBR has issued a letter in this regard to all the

banks, financial institutions, National Savings Directorate and the

Bangladesh Post Office under the Section 200 of the Income Tax Act 2023.

In the letter, information on the banks accounts and credit cards of Sheikh

Selim, his father, mother, son, daughter, brother, in their joint name or of

business enterprises being run under their ownership.

Sheikh Selim is a taxpayer under the Tax Zone-15.

The move has been taken as part of the revenue board’s regular initiative to

prevent tax evasion.

Earlier, the Tax Zone-15 issued such letter seeking information on the bank

accounts of businessman S Alam and his family members.

S

ource: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha