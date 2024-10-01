NC asks govt. to complete rescue operations for disaster-hit people



Kathmandu: The Nepali Congress (NC) has urged the government to immediately rescue the passengers stranded and trapped in the flood-induced disasters.

A meeting of the NC parliamentary party held Tuesday asked the government to rescue those affected ones through the mobilization of the state’s entire mechanisms, chief whip of NC parliamentary party Shyam Kumar Ghimire said.

Ghimire said several roads have been blocked in the disasters and several bridges have collapsed, which has impacted people’s mobility.

The meeting has asked the government to create environment for the travelers to reach their home in the Dashain festival even by ensuring alternative measures.

The NC parliamentary party meeting also asked the government to provide subsidies in air tickets and maintain minimum airfare considering the poor status of road networks and higher demand for air tickets.

Similarly, today’s meeting approved the parliamentary party working committee’s decision to provide 15 days’ salary of the NC parliamentaria

ns in the disaster relief fund.

Furthermore, the meeting has asked the government to ensure the safe return of Nepali migrants from Lebanon in the wake of the conflict between Israel and Lebanon.

NC President and parliamentary party leader Sher Bahadur Deuba presided over the meeting.

Source: National News Agency Nepal