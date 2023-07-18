Key Issues

The meeting of the central working committee of Nepali Congress is taking place today.

Contemporary political issues, submission of decisions from the work execution committee, proposals related to organizational action plans and setting the date and venue for the policy convention, and presentation of the report prepared by the party's election mobilization committee are agenda of CWC meeting going to be held at the party's central office this afternoon, said Chief Secretary of the NC Central Office, Krishna Prasad Paudel.

The agenda for the meeting was set by a meeting of office bearers and former office-bearers held on Monday.

The formation of various departments under the party, the proposal regarding the announcement of the party's national campaign, the report of the disciplinary committee, the role of the party in the House of Representatives and in the government will also be discussed during the meeting.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal