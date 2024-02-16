NC central committee passes documents to be presented at mahasamiti meeting

Kathmandu: The central committee meeting of Nepali Congress has passed various documents to be presented in the upcoming mahasamiti meeting. The mahasamiti meeting is being held in the federal capital from February 19 to 22. In the central committee meeting, party Vice President Purna Bahadur Khadka presented a policy proposal, while General Secretary Gagan Kumar Thapa an organizational proposal, General Secretary Bishwo Prakash Sharma a contemporary political proposal, spokesperson Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat a report on economic status, potential and future course, and account committee coordinator Shyam Kumar Ghimie an audit report. The central committee meeting held on February 15 and 16 discussed all these proposals and incorporated the suggestions. These documents are passed with revision so that they would be presented in the mahasamiti meeting, according to chief secretary at NC party office, Krishna Prasad Poudel. Source: National News Agency RSS