NC CWC to meet on Thursday

Kathmandu: The central working committee (CWC) meeting of ruling Nepali Congress (NC) is summoned for February 15. NC central office chief secretary Krishna Prasad Poudel informed the RSS that the meeting would discuss the preparations of the party Mahasamiti meeting to be held from February 19-22. NC Mahasamiti meeting being held at Godavari in Lalitpur. This is the first Mahasamiti meeting of the NC after the party's 14th general convention. The NC completed elections to 90 per cent of its Mahasamiti members and the elections are due in remaining areas. Around 2,300 Mahasamiti members of the NC including from abroad are attending the meeting. Source: National News Agency Nepal

