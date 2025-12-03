NC President Deuba Calls for Youth Engagement in Upcoming General Convention



Kathmandu: Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has emphasized the importance of ensuring youth participation through the party’s general convention. President Deuba underscored the crucial role that young members will play in unifying the party as it approaches its 15th general convention.





According to National News Agency Nepal, President Deuba conveyed these sentiments to a group of youth leaders who visited him at his residence. He urged them to foster an environment that promotes youth involvement in the party’s central committee during the forthcoming convention.





The NC’s 15th general convention is confirmed to take place from January 10-12, 2026. President Deuba assured the youth leaders that the event would proceed as scheduled, highlighting the significant opportunity it presents for integrating younger voices into the party’s leadership.





The delegation of youth leaders included notable figures such as former President of the Nepal Student Union (NSU) and Constituent Assembly member Ranjeet Karn, along with former NSU vice presidents Pushpa Kumar Shahi and Nabin Rai, former NSU general secretary Deepak Bhattarai, and others like Shiva Rimal, Bardri Aryal, and Dilip Dhungana.

