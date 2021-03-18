Key Issues

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of former president of NC’s working committee of Morang chapter and former constituent assembly member Ashok Koirala.

Koirala, who was also the mayor of then Biratnagar Municipality, passed away at Neuro Hospital in Biratnagar, Morang on Thursday. The 77-year-old died in course of treatment at the Hospital.

In a condolence message, NC President Deuba said that the news of Koirala’s demise had deeply saddened him. Lauding the role of Koirala in various democratic movements in Nepal, Deuba extended his tributes to the departed soul and prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased.

Deuba, also former Prime Minister, expressed extended condolences to the bereaved family. He viewed that with the demise of Koirala, NC had lost a good, honest and senior personality and his contributions will always be memorable in the party.

Late Koirala had served seven years of imprisonment during the democratic movement. He is also the brother of former President of NC and former Prime Minister late Sushil Koirala.

Late Ashok Koirala had played a leading role in various levels to build the organization and in the democratic movements.

Source: National News Agency Nepal