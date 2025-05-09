Near to Final Preparation for ‘Sagarmatha Dialogue’: Foreign Minister



Kathmandu: Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba informed that the government is coming closer to the final preparation for the first edition of ‘Sagarmatha Sambad (Dialogue), 2025’. Minister Rana said this at a meeting of the Sagarmatha Dialogue Management Committee held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the minister, who chaired the meeting, stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is striving to develop the program as an essential and effective forum for Nepal. She emphasized that Nepal is hosting such an international conference for the first time and has decided to organize the event annually as a permanent diplomatic forum. The dialogue is seen as a crucial platform to project Nepal at the international level, focusing on the theme ‘Climate Change, Mountains and the Future of Humanity’.





The dialogue event is scheduled to be held in Kathmandu from May 16-18. “This conference will be important to collectively highlight the current situation when Nepal’s mountains – the main source of water and ecology are increasingly melting, and the country is suffering unprecedented losses due to climate change. Also, it is important to further strengthen the voice of climate justice that Nepal has been raising in global forums,” Minister Rana noted.





She further explained that the Sagarmatha Dialogue has been initiated as a global dialogue forum to discuss serious issues of regional and global importance related to climate change. The minister added that Nepal has made efforts to bring together communities, scientists, policymakers, mountaineers, world leaders, and international organizations affected by climate change for discussion and commitment through this dialogue.





Minister Rana, also the coordinator of the management committee of the first edition of Sagarmatha Sambad, mentioned efforts have been made to ensure high-level participation from the international community. Minister for Forest and Environment Ain Bahadur Shahi shared in the meeting that his ministry was making the final preparations for the Sagarmatha Dialogue. Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amrit Bahadur Rai, briefed about the works being carried out for the preparation of the dialogue.





High-level representatives from two dozen countries and more than 50 different international organizations have confirmed their participation in the international forum.





