education, Science & Technology

The National Examinations Board (NEB) has published the results of Grade 12 today. The exams were held on May 9-19.

Organizing a news conference this evening, NEB Chairman Dr Mahashram Sharma said that some 50.09 per cent students were graded in the results.

According to Sharma, the results this year were improved by three percentage points compared to the last year.

Earlier a meeting of the Board held this afternoon had decided to announce the result of Grade 12.

A total of 467,389 students from 1,457 exam centers across the country had participated in the exams. According to the Board, this year, over 56,000 took the exams for grade improvement. The grade sheet is available if the student secures a minimum of 35 percent marks in theory for each subject.

According to the Board, the results will be accessible through its official website and Nepal Telecom's various platforms. One is requested to visit the Board's website www.neb.gov.np or Nepal Telecom's website www.neb.ntc.net.np to view the results.

Likewise, the results can be obtained by dialing 1600 or by sending a text to 1601 of Nepal Telecom.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal