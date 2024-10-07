Nepal Airlines to fly its A320 to Bhairahawa



Kathmandu: The national flag bearer, Nepal Airlines Corporation, is going to make a rescue flight to Bhairahawa from Kathmandu and vice-versa on October 10, the day of Fulpati under the Bada Dashain festival.

The NAC has decided to conduct Kathmandu-Bhairahawa-Kathmandu rescue flight to help people reach to their destination in view of the Dashain festival.

As per the instructions of Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Badri Prasad Pandey, the NAC is going to make a rescue flight to Bhairahawa as many highway and roads leading to different destinations from Kathmandu Valley has been damaged by floods and landslides, said Yubaraj Adhikari, Executive Chair of the corporation.

According to the NAC flight schedule, the A320 aircraft will take off from Kathmandu at 11:00 AM for Bhairahawa and fly back to Kathmandu at 12:30 PM. The state-owned airlines has fixed Rs 7,000 as the fare from Kathmandu to Bhairahawa and Rs 3,890 from Bhairahawa to Kathmandu.

Source: National News Agency RSS