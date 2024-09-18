Nepal-Canada foreign minister-level meeting in the offing



Nepal and Canada are holding bilateral talks today. Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Arzu Rana Deuba, who is in Ottawa to attend the ‘Women’s Foreign Ministers Meeting’ to be held in Toronto, Canada, on October 19 and 24, is scheduled to hold talks with a delegation led by Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly.

According to the Embassy of Nepal in Ottawa, Foreign Minister Deuba is scheduled to attend a meeting with the office-bearers of the Canada-Nepal Parliamentary Friendship Group at the Parliamentary Hill and a reception to be hosted by the Embassy on the occasion of the National Day.

Minister Deuba, who arrived in Canada on Tuesday to attend the meeting at the friendly invitation of Canadian Foreign Minister Jolie, was received at The Montreal International Airport by Nepal’s Ambassador to Canada Bharat Raj Poudyal, Nepali embassy staff as well as courtesy officials of the Canadian government.

Source: National News Agency Nepal