General

The Nepal Agricultural Research Council (NARC) and Sichuan Academy of Agricultural Sciences (SAAS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday on technology development and exchange of skills in the field of agriculture.

Executive Director of NARC Dr Dhurba Raj Bhattarai and Vice-Chairman of SAAS Dr Leo Younghang signed the MoU on technology transfer and skills exchange.

It is said that the two institutions would cooperate on technology transfer and promotion developed for the farmers and agriculture sector.

Sharing the information about the MoU, NARC Executive Director Dr Bhattarai said that agreement has been made to collaborate on increasing quality productions as well as agriculture development.

Likewise, SAAS Vice-Chairman has pledged to provide training to Nepali researchers and technicians on high-quality agricultural technology.

Such training would be given to Nepali researchers on maize and sweet yam production in the near future.

A team of SAAS Vice-Chairman is currently on three-day Nepal visit.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal