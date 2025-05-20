Nepal-China Ties Marked by Progress and Dynamism, Says Foreign Secretary Rai



Kathmandu: Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai emphasized the robust and dynamic nature of Nepal-China relations, grounded in the Panchasheel, the five principles of peaceful coexistence. He highlighted the cordial and friendly ties between the two nations, which span multiple areas of mutual concern and interest.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Rai made these remarks at a joint seminar organized by the Policy Research Institute of Nepal and the National Institute of International Strategy (NISS) of the China Academy of Social Sciences. The seminar commemorated the 70th anniversary of Nepal-China diplomatic relations and carried the theme “moving towards a shared future, review of and prospects for Nepal-China strategic partnership of cooperation.”





Rai described the 70th anniversary as an opportune moment to celebrate the enduring friendship between Nepal and China, linked by geography, history, and culture. He noted that both countries understand each other’s aspirations and sensitivities, supporting each other in times of need while adhering to the One China principle. Rai expressed gratitude for China’s support in various sectors such as infrastructure, connectivity, health, education, and post-disaster reconstruction, acknowledging the historic progress and dynamism achieved through high-level exchanges and other engagements.





The Foreign Secretary detailed the evolution of Nepal-China relations, from a good neighborly partnership in 1996 to a comprehensive partnership in 2009, culminating in a strategic partnership for development and prosperity during President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Nepal in October 2019. He appreciated President Xi’s vision for greater cooperation among United Nations member states, particularly through the Belt and Road Initiative, and expressed hope for the global south to benefit from China’s economic rise.





Wang Xin, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Chinese Embassy in Kathmandu, praised the forum’s role in advancing traditional friendship and envisioning future cooperation between the two countries. He highlighted the steady and healthy development of bilateral relations over the past 70 years, marked by mutual respect and support.





Chairing the seminar, PRI Executive Chair Prof Dr. Lekhnath Sharma underscored the historical trust between Nepal and China. He acknowledged China’s significant contributions to Nepal’s development in infrastructure and industry and emphasized the importance of continuing the age-old connectivity thread alongside modern economic cooperation. The seminar aimed to generate actionable policy recommendations to guide leadership in effectively implementing the Nepal-China strategic partnership of cooperation.

