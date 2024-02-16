Nepal defeated by Malaysia, dream to qualify for Asia cup shatters

Kathmandu: Nepal suffered a four-wicket defeat against Malaysia in semi-final of the ACC Women Premier Cup Cricket. With this defeat, Nepal's dream to qualify for the Women's Asia Cup has shattered. Chasing the target of 116 runs posted by Nepal, Malaysia met the target in 19.5 overs losing six wickets. Elsa Hunter of Malaysia contributed the highest 69 runs for the win. She remained not-out in the match. For Nepal, Sita Rana Magar and Kabita Joshi of Nepal took two wickets each while Rubina Chhetri and Kabita Kunwar one wicket each. Earlier, opting to bat first after winning the toss in the match held at Bayuemas Oval Cricket Ground in Malaysia, Nepal made 115 runs in 20 overs losing six wickets. Nepal's Indu Barma scored 29 runs while Dali Bhatta 25 runs, Sita Rana Magar six runs. Similarly, Kabita Kunwar made 23 runs while Rubina Chhetri 20 runs for Nepal. Malaysian Mahirah Izzati Ismail took two wickets while Winifred Duraisingam one wicket. Meanwhile, UAE defeated Thailand in another semi-final matc h by four runs held today itself. With this, Malaysia and UAE have been selected for Asia Cup. Source: National News Agency RSS