Nepal Extends Assistance to Flood-Stricken Sri Lanka



Kathmandu: The Government of Nepal has expressed its profound sorrow and deepest sympathies to the Government and people of Sri Lanka over the recent devastating floods that claimed numerous lives and caused extensive damage across the country. Issuing a press statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Nepal stands firmly with Sri Lanka in this difficult time.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Government of Nepal has decided to extend an assistance of US$200,000 for the relief and recovery operations in Sri Lanka as a gesture of solidarity. “The Government of Nepal offers its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishes for swift and complete recovery to the injured,” read the MoFA statement.

