Nepal Rastra Bank to Soon Have New Governor: NC Spokesperson



Gorkha: Nepali Congress Spokesperson Prakash Sharan Mahat has announced that the Nepal Rastra Bank will soon have a new Governor. He made this statement during an interaction with journalists in Gorkha, affirming that there are no misunderstandings within the current coalition government.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Mahat emphasized the importance of not falling for rumors circulating in the market. He highlighted the need for a shared vision within the high-level alliance, urging an understanding of each other’s perspectives. Mahat is optimistic that the issue regarding the appointment of a new Governor will be resolved shortly.





The spokesperson further noted that the coalition was formed due to the absence of a clear majority by any single political party, making it stronger than previous alliances. He called for increased responsibility among government members to avoid creating doubts about the coalition’s stability.





Mahat also remarked on the state of the country’s economy, acknowledging some improvements but expressing dissatisfaction with the progress. He stressed the need for a second-phase plan to enhance economic development.

