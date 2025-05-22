Nepali Congress Condemns Fabricated News on Monarchy



Kathmandu: The Nepali Congress has expressed strong disapproval over misleading and fabricated news reports about the monarchy that have been incorrectly attributed to party president Sher Bahadur Deuba.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Congress issued a press release condemning and refuting the fake news. The party criticized the dissemination of false information in the media, labeling it as immoral and highly objectionable. The release emphasized that such actions are contrary to the essence and spirit of journalism, as they involve the deliberate misuse of mass media to spread untrue statements.





In response to the misleading reports, the party’s Chief Secretary Krishna Prasad Poudel urged the general public not to believe such news. He reiterated the party’s commitment to safeguarding the achievements attained through the popular movement, emphasizing the importance of maintaining integrity in media reporting.

