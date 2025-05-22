Contact Us
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Nepali Congress Condemns Fabricated News on Monarchy


Kathmandu: The Nepali Congress has expressed strong disapproval over misleading and fabricated news reports about the monarchy that have been incorrectly attributed to party president Sher Bahadur Deuba.



According to National News Agency Nepal, the Congress issued a press release condemning and refuting the fake news. The party criticized the dissemination of false information in the media, labeling it as immoral and highly objectionable. The release emphasized that such actions are contrary to the essence and spirit of journalism, as they involve the deliberate misuse of mass media to spread untrue statements.



In response to the misleading reports, the party’s Chief Secretary Krishna Prasad Poudel urged the general public not to believe such news. He reiterated the party’s commitment to safeguarding the achievements attained through the popular movement, emphasizing the importance of maintaining integrity in media reporting.

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2025 Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.