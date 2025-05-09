Nepali Congress Lawmaker Calls for Increased Capital Expenditure to Boost Development



Kathmandu: Nepali Congress lawmaker Mukta Kumari Yadav has emphasized the importance of enhancing the budget allocation for capital expenditure. She proposed that the government consider reducing the budget for current spending to allow for an increase in capital expenditure, which she believes is crucial for the country’s development.





According to National News Agency Nepal, during discussions on the government’s policies and programs for the fiscal year 2082/083, Yadav highlighted the urgent need for the passage of bills related to education, civil service, and police. She advocated for state benefits to reach genuine farmers and stressed that the budget should prioritize boosting production and productivity.





Furthermore, UML lawmaker Nirmala Koirala stated that the effective implementation of government policies and programs could significantly contribute to the nation’s prosperity. Her party colleague, Saraswati Subba, highlighted the necessity of addressing the challenges faced by landless Dalits and squatters.





Bijula Raymajhi, another UML representative, expressed that the government’s policies and programs are realistic, reflecting the country’s economic conditions and resource mobilization. Harka Maya Bishwokarma, also from the UML, praised the document as actionable, supporting the government’s vision for progress.





The next session of the House of Representatives is scheduled for Sunday.

