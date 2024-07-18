Nepali Embassy in Dhaka urges Nepali students not to go out except for essential works



The Nepali Embassy in Dhaka, Bangladesh has urged all Nepali students studying there to stay safe and not to go out from their hostel or residence except for essential works.

Issuing a press statement today, the Nepali Embassy also requested the Nepali students there to comply with the instructions of their college administration due to security concerns.

The Embassy’s appeal came at the time when the Ministry of Education of Bangladesh decided to shut down all government and private education institutions (universities, colleges and schools) until further notice after the ongoing demonstration/protests waged by university students against ‘quota’ system.

The Embassy has requested the Nepali students there to contact Second Secretary Yojana Bamjam and Riya Chettri at +880180691013 and + 8801745407958 in case if the college administrations ask the student to shift to safer and places or if the places they are residing has unfavorable situation.

The Embassy further said that it had been closely monitoring

the latest developments in Bangladesh and had been continuously coordinating efforts with the government of Bangladesh and concerned college administrations to ensure peace and security for all Nepali students in Bangladesh.

Source: National News Agency Nepal