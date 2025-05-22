Nepali Judo Team Departs for BKSP Championship in Bangladesh



Kathmandu: A 14-member Nepali team, including 12 players, has embarked on a journey to Dhaka, Bangladesh to compete in the Bangladesh Krira Sikkha Protisthan (BKSP) Judo Championship. Bangladesh Institute of Sports Education is the national sports institute of Bangladesh.





According to National News Agency Nepal, this competition is scheduled for May 25 and 26. The Nepali contingent comprises seven male and five female judo players. The male participants are Riwaj Lama Tamang (under 45 kg), Sabhar Paudel (under 50 kg), Buddha Gurung (under 55 kg), Sabin Kumar Diyali (under 60 kg), Bishesh BK (under 66 kg), Prayas Tamang (under 73 kg), and Bigyan Khatri (above 73 kg).





The female players representing Nepal include Samita Nepali (under 44 kg), Nisha Shrestha (under 48 kg), Binita Nepali (under 52 kg), Pema Yangji Sherpa (under 57 kg), and Rekha Shrestha (under 63 kg). Notably, five of these athletes, Samita, Nisha, Binita, Pema, and Sabina, are affiliated with the Prisoners Assistance Mission (HAM). The team is guided by instructors Radhadevi Rai and Laxmi Tamang.





Deepak Harsha Bajracharya, president of the Nepal Judo Association, highlighted that Radha will also serve as a judge during the competition. The Nepali team received well-wishes for their success from Tankalal Ghising, the member-secretary of the National Sports Council, during a farewell event held earlier today.

