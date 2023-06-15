Games, sports

A Nepali team of athletes has left for India to take part in the Indo-Nepal Karate Championship.

The team left Nepal for this purpose on Wednesday evening, said Dipak Lama of the Sosai Matsutatsu Oyama Karate Kyokushinkai Nepal (SMOKKN). The Championship is scheduled to take place on June 17-18 at Lilawati Public School Pratap Bihar in Ghaziabad of India. The Nepali team comprises 20 people including 14 athletes.

Ramesh Tamang, the SMOKKN acting president, bade farewell to the departing team by draping shawls on them as a mark of honour.

Source: National News Agency Nepal