Nepal’s IT sector can compete in the world market, Minister Sharma says



Kathmandu: Minister for Communications and Information Technology Rekha Sharma has said that the time has come to focus on information technology since Nepal can compete in the world market in the IT sector.

At an interaction with the experts of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on Monday, the Minister claimed making policy, laws and action plans to promote maximum mobilization of the IT sector after assuming the post of Minister for Communications and Information Technology.

Sharma stated that a concept paper was prepared to draft the AI policy and added that it has paved the way for the drafting of the laws on AI.

Likewise, Minister Sharma said that a proposal has been sent to the Ministry of Finance for approval after taking a nod in principle from the Council of Ministers on drafting the bill on IT and Cyber Security.

Minister Sharma was of the view that IT sector now has been considered as the innovative sector for economic transformative in the country along with agriculture, water resources, tourism, in

dustrial development and infrastructure construction.

She added that the upcoming fiscal year was a departure period for marking the IT decade and preparations were initiated accordingly.

Likewise, Minister Sharma urged the experts to support the ministry in preparing the AI policy.

Source: National News Agency Nepal