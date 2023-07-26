Key Issues, politics

Newly appointed Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral M Nazmul Hassan today paid a courtesy call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban here today.

"During the meeting, the navy chief apprised the President of the various activities undertaken by the naval force to ensure the security of the maritime area," President's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS after the meeting.

Welcoming the navy chief, the President said apart from protecting the sovereignty of the vast marine area, the role of the Bangladesh Navy in extracting and preserving the marine resources of the region is very important.

President Shahabuddin, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, expressed his satisfaction over the performance of the Navy and their professional duties in protecting the country's maritime borders.

Referring to the potentials of the blue economy, the Head of State said, "There is no alternative to ensuring the maritime security to utilize these potentials for the socio-economic development of the country."

The President said the government is implementing the Forces Goal-2030 for the development of the Armed Forces.

As a result, he said, Bangladesh Navy has turned into a three-dimensional, efficient and smart force at present.

Bangladesh Navy would become a more modern and technologically powerful force under the leadership of the new navy chief, the President hoped.

President assured him of continued cooperation when the navy chief sought the President's guidance and support in carrying out its assignments.

President's Office Secretary Sampad Barua, Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin and Secretary (Attachment) Md Wahidul Islam Khan were present.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha