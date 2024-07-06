Next government’s priority constitution amendment-NC



Kathmandu: A meeting of the Nepali Congress (NC) Parliamentary Party has decided to honestly implement the agreement reached between the NC and CPN (UML) for the formation of a new government.

The meeting of the NC parliamentary party today endorsed the agreement reached between the two parties recently for the formation of a new government, NC chief whip Ramesh Lekhak told the media.

He said the new government would be formed as per the Article 76 (2) of the Constitution. “Today’s meeting of the NC parliamentary party has welcomed and endorsed the decision to form a national consensus government”, chief whip Lekhak said, adding the new government would accord top priority to protecting national interests, controlling corruption, making national economy functional and amending the constitution.

He said emphasis has been laid on amending the constitution to make the present system of governance more strong and inclusive.

Chief Whip Lekhak reiterated that the next government would work with commitment to ad

dress the issues of constitution amendment, federal democratic republic governance and inclusiveness.

As per the agreement reached between the Nepali Congress and the CPN-UML recently, it has been agreed to run the government first under the leadership of CPN (UML) Chair KP Sharma Oli and then Nc President Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ is preparing to seek a vote of confidence in the House of Representatives on July 12. In this context, the meeting directed all lawmakers of the NC to compulsorily attend and vote against the PM move, chief whip Lekhak said.

Source: National News Agency RSS