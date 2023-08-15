General

Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has urged the authorities concerned to protect human rights of street vendors.

The human rights watchdog body asked the concerned agencies, including the Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) to remain sensitive to the rights of the footpath entrepreneurs by making alternative arrangement.

The NHRC has urged the concerned sides to show sensitivity to the civic rights by floating optional arrangements for the settlement of most-disadvantaged and helpless citizens. The commission has asked the authorities to adopt sensitive measures to prevent them from displacement and protect from possible contagious diseases.

Issuing a press released today, NHRC Spokesperson Dr Tikaram Pokharel urged the authorities to come up with concrete plan and programme for settlement development being respectful to citizens' health, safe habitat and clean environment.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal