Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said stern action will be taken against those who have leaked personal data of the citizens by hacking the National Identity (NID) database.

"The law enforcement agencies are investigating the matter to get 'very specific' information...Strict action is waiting for the wrongdoers for sure," the minister said at a meeting of the Law and Order Committee, held at the Secretariat in the capital this afternoon.

The special meeting was held to discuss the overall preparations and security measures taken ahead of 15th August, the National Mourning Day.

"Our cyber unit is already working to increase security measures to protect the personal information of the citizens as Home Affairs Ministry will take over the NID server soon after completing some legal procedures," Kaman said.

Asked about the security measures taken ahead of the National Mourning Day, Kamal said, "Militant, anti-liberation forces and or groups of plotters always try to create chaos in the month of August. So, we have taken special precautions."

"I have only been hearing about BNP's movement. No movement succeeds unless the people are involved, and as you can see people have already rejected them... If they again start destructive politics of killings, then the law and order forces will take necessary action," the home minister said when asked about BNP's movement against the government.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha