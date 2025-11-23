No Alternative to Election, Asserts Coordinator Dahal



Nuwakot: Coordinator of the Nepali Communist Party (NCP), Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, has declared that holding an election is the sole viable solution to the current political adversity facing the nation. Speaking at the inauguration of the Ghalegaon Cultural Building at Panchakanya rural municipality-3 in Nuwakot, Dahal, a former Prime Minister, emphasized that restoring citizens’ rights necessitates an electoral process.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Coordinator Dahal stressed the importance of national political unity to ensure the election is conducted on time. He urged not only communist forces but all political parties, including the Nepali Congress, to focus on the election. He suggested that if the scheduled March 5 election does not provide sufficient preparation time, it could be postponed to Baisakh or Jestha, by mid-June 2026, to free the country from instability.





Coordinator Dahal also expressed confidence that the CPN UML would engage in election preparations, noting that other parties, including the Nepali Congress, are ready for the process. He reiterated that focusing on the election is the only method to find a resolution to the political challenges.

