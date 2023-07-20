General

Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration, Amanlal Modi, has directed the employees to provide services to service-recipients without any discrimination.

In course of carrying out surprise inspection of Department of National Personnel Records (Civil) today, Minister Modi mentioned that action would be taken against those employees discriminating the service-seekers and giving hassles to the people while providing services.

He shared, "Service should be provided to government employees visiting the office as the service recipients without any discrimination. Action will be taken against those discriminating in providing service."

On the occasion, Minister Modi directed the employees visiting the office as the service recipients to inform him if they have any complaints regarding accessing any service.

The Minister said he made surprise visit of the office after he received the complaints about employee's tendency of arriving to the office late and leaving early.

Director General of the Office, Dr Tokraj Pandey, briefed the Minister that the office provides most of the services online and problems have surfaced in providing services in lack of its own building.

Source: National News Agency Nepal