No Regressive Laws in Democratic Republic: PM Oli



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has ruled out the possibility of regressive laws in a democratic republic. For the enforcement of the constitution and laws, all agencies are required to play a balanced role, ensuring the principle of separation of powers. PM Oli was addressing a program organized by the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs on the occasion of Civil Code Day on Sunday.





According to National News Agency Nepal, PM Oli emphasized the ongoing efforts to amend existing laws and introduce new ones based on necessity and experience. He noted that most legislative bills are scheduled for discussion in the current parliamentary session. He highlighted the importance of a full-fledged democracy that goes beyond political democracy to eliminate inequality, discrimination, and oppression.





PM Oli addressed concerns regarding the Civil Code, stating that any flaws could be corrected and dismissed rumors about impending laws on polygamy, labeling them as unfounded in modern times. He assured the public of the government’s commitment to ensuring prompt justice and respecting the independence of the judiciary while rejecting outdated practices from the Panchayat era.





During the event, Chief Justice Prakashman Singh Raut underscored the crucial role of all state organs in building a just society and upholding the rule of law. Attorney General Ramesh Badal mentioned ongoing efforts to amend the Civil Code, and Prof Dr. Bijay Prasad Mishra, Chairman of the Nepal Bar Association, emphasized the Civil Code’s significance as a foundational law for establishing and maintaining the rule of law in the country. The Civil Code was enacted on Bhadra 1, 2075BS.

