politics

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said that there is no security threat in the country centering the observation of August 15, the National Mourning Day.

He made the remarks replying to a question after the 'National Mourning Day Gift Distribution and Inauguration of Free Medical Camp' at Tejgaon.

Rahmate Alam Islam Mission and Islam Mission Orphanage organized the gift distribution and free medical camp on the occasion of the National Mourning Day.

Kamal, also a veteran freedom fighter, said BNP carried out arson attacks in 2013-14, adding, “At that time they killed not only people but also animals.

The BNP will not be spared if they create any anarchy again in the name of rally and movement. They want to come to the power by resorting arson attacks.

They can sabotage at any time but the people of the country will not accept it anymore.”

Replying to another question of whether the militants are becoming active again, he said the law enforcement agencies have been monitoring militants’ movements.

“They are being eliminated. Recently it was seen in Moulvibazar, militants are trying to visible but members of the law enforcement agencies are working to eliminate them,” the minister added.

The government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly with firm determination to establish a crime and militancy-free society, he said.

Kamal said the surveillance and monitoring activities have already been beefed up to stop crimes during the month of mourning.

“Bangabandhu brought political freedom to this country. Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has brought economic freedom with her relentless and sincere efforts,” said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun.

He said Bangladesh is marching forward with an indomitable speed by achieving tremendous progress in every sector of the country during the last decade. “In socio-economic development, Bangladesh is now a 'role model' in the world. Bangladesh today has achieved the status of a developing country,” Mamun added.

Earlier, one minute silence was observed in honour of Bangabandhu, Bangamata, their family members and all the martyrs who were brutally killed on August 15, 1975. A special prayer was also offered for the salvation of their souls.

Later, the Home Minister, IGP and other guests distributed gifts among 850 children.

Besides, lunch was also arranged for them. Madrasah students were given medical care and essential medicines after checking their health at the free medical camp.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner (DMP) Khandkar Golam Faruq, Additional IGP of the Special Branch Md Monirul Islam, Additional IGPs, Madrasa teachers and staff and students were present on the occasion.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha