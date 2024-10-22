No suspicious objects found on Vistara aircraft: flights resume



The Civil Aviation Authority Nepal (CAAN) has confirmed that no suspicious object has been found on the aircraft belonging to Indian Air Service Company, Vistara Airlines.

After rumour of bomb detonation on the aircraft, the Nepal Army’s special team had carried out thorough detection at the Tribhuvan International Airport.

Information Officer at the CAAN Gyanendra Bhul informed that flights are being operated regularly at TIA as no suspicious object was found in the aircraft.

He said the plane was declared out of threat after no suspected object was found on the plane. “The exterior, interior and passengers of the plane and all the luggage were checked”, information officer Bhul further shared.

Work is underway to hand over the baggage to the concerned passengers. The aircraft is preparing to take passengers from Kathmandu to New Delhi via its regular flight.

The Army’s disposal team undertook security screening on the Vistara flight from 4.30 pm to 7 pm following rumours that a bomb was placed on its f

light ‘UK 155’ which landed at the Airport in Kathmandu from New Delhi, India at 4.30 pm.

The passengers of the plane were sent out of immigration with high security arrangement after body search.

According to NA spokesperson Gaurav Kumar KC, a special team of the Nepal Army had carried out a search operation following rumours that a bomb had been planted on a Vistara Air aircraft.

No suspicious object was found during the search of 157 passengers on board, he said. The investigation was carried out on the basis of information received from New Delhi.

Source: National News Agency Nepal